ANDOVER

APRIL 29

Drugs. A 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested for possession of narcotics after they were stopped for driving without headlights at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Marigold Street NW.

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP

APRIL 21

Drone complaint. A property owner in the 4000 block of Stagecoach Trail reported that a drone flying overhead might scare her horses. Authorities contacted the drone owner, who agreed to avoid that property.

CIRCLE PINES

APRIL 28

Fire. A 29-year-old man was cited for violating a city ordinance regarding a recreational fire on Circle Drive.

EAST BETHEL

APRIL 30

Theft. Tools were stolen from an unsecured shed in the 3800 block of 189th Avenue NE.

HUGO

APRIL 27

Neighbor dispute. A resident in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue reported that a neighbor had come across the street to complain about her husband playing drums in their garage. The caller, who told authorities she wanted the incident documented, said the neighbor had tried to start a fight with her husband during the confrontation.

Littering concern. Empty vodka bottles were reported lining both sides of the road in the 6000 block of 165th Street.

Traffic. A school bus driver driving north on Fable Hill Parkway reported that a southbound vehicle had driven through the bus' extended stop-signal arm. Authorities cited the registered owner of the vehicle.

LAUDERDALE

APRIL 24

Theft. Police determined that a vehicle that had fled without paying for gas in the 2400 block of Larpenteur Avenue had stolen license plates.

LINWOOD

APRIL 28

Burglary. Electronics and tools were stolen from an unsecured home in the 6700 block of 231st Lane NE.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 26

Traffic. A driver was issued a citation for crosswalk violation and no proof of insurance in the area of White Bear Avenue and Interstate 694.

APRIL 27

Theft. A Fitbit and e-cigarette device were stolen from an unlocked vehicle while its owner was at a dog park in the 2300 block of Upper Afton Road.

MOUNDS VIEW

APRIL 29

Driving violations. A 23-year-old Ham Lake man was cited for speeding and careless driving after he was caught going 92 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone at Mounds View Boulevard and Groveland Road.

MAY 3

Driving violation. A 36-year-old Chisago City man was cited for texting while driving at Mounds View Boulevard and Edgewood Drive.

Property damage. An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for property damage and careless driving after getting his vehicle stuck in the backyard of a home in the 2300 block of Sherwood Road.

NEW BRIGHTON

APRIL 27

Property damage. Paint was poured into a pool, causing an estimated $3,000 of damage, in the 800 block of West County Road D.

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

and Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.