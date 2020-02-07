GRAND FORKS, N.D. — De'Sean Allen-Eikens and Marlon Stewart scored 20 points apiece as North Dakota got past Oral Roberts 74-68 on Thursday night.
Kienan Walter had 19 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota (11-13, 5-5 Summit League). Gertautas Urbonavicius added 10 points.
Deondre Burns scored a career-high 31 points for the Golden Eagles (12-11, 5-5). Max Abmas added 12 points. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 rebounds.
The Fighting Hawks evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 88-73 on Jan. 11. North Dakota matches up against South Dakota at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State on the road on Saturday.
