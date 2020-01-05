FARGO, N.D. — Vinnie Shahid, Cameron Hunter and Jaxon Knotek all scored 13 points to lead seven players in double figures and North Dakota State rolled to a 97-43 victory over Division III-member Northland College (Wis.) on Sunday.
Tyson Ward scored 12 for the Bison (11-5), who shot 58% from the floor (36 of 62) and 50% from 3-point range (10 of 20). Tyree Eady hit 5 of 6 shots and scored 11. Rocky Kreuser pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Tyler Witz scored 10.
George Butvilas topped the Lumberjacks with 10 points. Northland shot just 27% overall (16 of 60) and 26% from distance (7 of 27).
The Bison won the rebound battle 48-22.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Mark Craig's Vikings-Saints five extra points
1. Bradbury, O-line pancake some SaintsPraise the return of Dalvin Cook, but don't overlook what his bodyguards up front did as the Vikings beat the…
Gophers
Willis expected to play Sunday after missing three games with injury
Gophers junior guard Payton Willis (ankle) is expected to return from injury Sunday against Northwestern. Willis, a former starter, missed the last three games.
Vikings
Eagles QB Wentz leaves wild-card game with head injury
Carson Wentz's first career postseason start ended early because of a head injury.
Gophers
No. 10 UCLA tops 18th-ranked Arizona in battle of unbeatens
UCLA coach Cori Close had some good news to go along with bad news for her basketball team at halftime.
Gophers
Pivec's big game lifts No. 3 Oregon St over Colorado 72-60
After playing all 40 minutes in a competitive, physical Pac-12 game, Oregon State's Mikayla Pivec acknowledged there are times she gets tired.