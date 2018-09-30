Easton Stick threw two touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score and North Dakota State, the top-ranked team in the FCS coaches’ poll, rallied for a 21-17 victory over third-ranked South Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams on Saturday in Fargo, N.D.

North Dakota ended a two-game losing streak to South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits handed the Bison their only two regular-season losses since the start of the 2016 season.

Stick connected with Ben Ellefson for a 17-yard score and hooked up with Darrius Shepherd for a 41-yard TD in the second quarter to give the Bison (4-0) a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Jackrabbits (2-1) grabbed a 17-14 lead by the end of the third quarter on Chase Vinatieri’s 39-yard field goal and a 61-yard TD run by Isaac Wallace. The lead lasted until NDSU’s next possession.

Stick engineered an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by his 5-yard TD run with 13 minutes remaining in the game to give the Bison the lead for good. Stick completed nine of 20 passes for 182 yards and ran for 63 yards on 15 carries.

Wallace rushed for 110 yards on just nine carries for the Jacks. Christion totaled 202 yards on 19-of-29 passing.

North Dakota 38, Northern Colorado 13: Brady Oliveira ran 21 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns and the Fighting Hawks (3-2) outgained the host Bears (0-5) 474-201.