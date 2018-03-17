GRAND FORKS, N.D. — U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is telling fellow Democrats in her home state of North Dakota to have hope for their party.
Heitkamp is North Dakota's only Democratic statewide officeholder and is facing a tough re-election fight from GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer in a conservative-leaning state.
North Dakota delegates endorsed Heitkamp at the party's convention in Grand Forks in a race that's expected to be one of the nation's toughest, with Democrats hoping to hold onto that seat and pick up others to reverse Republicans' razor-thin majority in the Senate.
Heitkamp said that those who "have written the obits for the Democratic party in the middle of the country — they are wrong,"
Democrats are hopeful after strong performances by Democratic moderates in races in Pennsylvania and Alabama.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.