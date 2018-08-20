JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Police say a North Dakota man severed one of his hands while operating a meat grinder in his garage.
Jamestown police officers were called to the 69-year-old man's home Friday afternoon. They applied a tourniquet to his arm and an ambulance crew took him to a hospital.
KQDJ radio reports that officers put the severed hand in a special package to keep it cool and free of contamination.
Officials haven't released the name or condition of the man.
Jamestown is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Fargo.
