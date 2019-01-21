BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 607 any-deer bow licenses available to out-of-state hunters this year.

Applicants must apply online at the Game and Fish website . The deadline is March 1.

Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than there are licenses available. Any remaining licenses after March 1 will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses available is 15 percent of the previous year's mule deer gun license allocation. The Game and Fish Department issued 4,050 mule deer licenses in North Dakota's 2018 deer gun license lottery.