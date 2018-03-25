BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota officials are advising motorists not to travel in the Grand Forks area because of near-zero visibility and icy roads.

The state issued the no travel advisory for the area Sunday. Dan Riddle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks, says at least six inches of snow have fallen in the area, with potential for a few more by evening.

Officials also say a travel alert remains effective for northeastern and parts of southeastern North Dakota because of icy and snow-covered roads and low visibility. That means motorists can still travel, but could encounter roads with difficult winter weather driving conditions.

Riddle says six or more inches of snow are expected in northwest Minnesota by Sunday night. He says central Minnesota could see light snow and freezing rain into Monday.