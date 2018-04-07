GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, considered Republicans' best hope of unseating incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, was greeted by throngs of GOP delegates at the state endorsing convention on Saturday with smiles, handshakes, and well-wishes.

It hasn't always been that way.

In 2012, Cramer, a longtime Republican activist who has served as the North Dakota party's director and chairman, bypassed the party convention and challenged the party's endorsed U.S. House candidate in a primary. The move irked party bosses, especially since Cramer had discouraged primary challengers to endorsed GOP candidates when he headed the party.

Now, with the GOP's 51-49 Senate majority in question and Cramer taking on Heitkamp in what is expected to be the toughest Senate races in the U.S., all seems to be forgiven.

North Dakota Republicans say their state convention in Grand Forks is among the GOP's best-attended gatherings, with more than 1,600 delegates picking their preferred candidates for eight offices. While Cramer's endorsement is coronation of sorts, delegates on Saturday will be choosing the Republican who will be running for his House seat, with six candidates vying for the chance.

Cramer, a former public service commissioner and state tourism and economic development director, took the long road to Congress. He lost twice to Democrat Earl Pomeroy in House races in the late 1990s. In 2010, North Dakota Republicans backed Rick Berg's first run for the state's sole congressional seat instead of supporting Cramer's third bid for the job. Cramer said at the time that delegate memories of his two defeats worked against him.

Six years ago, when he skipped the GOP convention's traditional candidate selection process and ran instead in the primary, he defeated a fellow public service commissioner Brian Kalk and went on to defeat a Democrat Pam Gulleson to replace Berg in the U.S. House. Berg had served just one term, then was defeated by Heitkamp in a bid for Senate.

Cramer initially had no designs on the Senate seat, opting instead to remain in the House where he had won comfortably every two years since taking the seat. Cramer a staunch advocate of President Donald Trump, said he changed his mind because people from his party didn't think Heitkamp can be defeated without him.

Cramer told The Associated Press that Trump had personally encouraged him three times to run for the seat, including twice after he said he wouldn't.

Cramer said beating Heitkamp won't be easy and he expects each campaign to spend about $10 million — not including outside money — to win it.

"We are a long way from the election," Cramer said. "North Dakotans have a role in shaping the agenda for the country — and this enthusiasm and momentum has to be sustained."