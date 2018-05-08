ELGIN, N.D. — A volunteer firefighter is accused of setting several separate fires in southern North Dakota.
KXMB-TV reports that John Iszler, a volunteer for the Elgin Fire Department, is charged with three counts of endangering by fire or explosion and one charge of criminal mischief.
Authorities say Iszler admitted to starting a major fire at Dakota Farm Equipment in Elgin on New Year's Eve, as well as setting three grass fires and burning down a garage and apartment building. The fires were allegedly started and accelerated with aerosol cleaner.
Iszler told investigators he was stressed out over a person calling and texting him. His first court appearance is scheduled later this month.
A phone number for Iszler could not be found. Grant County court documents do not list an attorney for him.
