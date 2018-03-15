FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Federal officials have discovered a North Carolina veteran isn't dead yet.
The Fayetteville Observer reported that 81-year-old Charles Covell of Fayetteville was surprised to learn that he had been declared dead by the Veterans Affairs Department last month.
Covell's wife realized something was wrong when a monthly disabilities payment was not deposited in their account. They learned a death certificate for a Charles Covell was filed in January.
Covell spent 12 years in the Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg.
A spokeswoman from U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson's office said Tuesday the VA has said the mistake had been corrected.
A VA spokesman said the department has an accuracy rate of 99.8 percent in halting payments to those who die.
