GARNER, N.C. — A North Carolina town will be the site of a new Amazon distribution center that officials say will lead to hundreds of millions in investment and the creation of more than a thousand jobs.
State and local officials announced Friday that Garner, a Raleigh suburb, will be home to a new distribution center for the Seattle-based web retailer. They say it will create 1,500 new jobs and $45 million annually in payroll for the workers.
The four-story, 2.6 million square foot distribution center will be built on the site of a former ConAgra Foods plant. The site was donated to local economic development authorities in 2012. Garner officials say the move is the result of seven years of searching for a suitable company to develop the site.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.