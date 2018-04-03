ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff is criticizing county officials who are calling for training for all law enforcement officers after the release of a video that captured a white police officer punching and choking a black pedestrian.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the three Democratic Buncombe County commissioners want funding for use-of-force training, a human rights commission and an independent team to review body camera footage.
Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said the commissioners used the beating "to drive a very anti-law enforcement agenda" and called the statement a slap in the face.
The video showed Officer Christopher Hickman subduing and punching 33-year-old Johnnie Jermaine Rush, whom officers had accused of jaywalking. Rush was also shocked with a stun gun as he screamed in pain.
Hickman is charged with felony assault.
