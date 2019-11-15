CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities say a police officer was involved in a fatal shooting at an entertainment complex in North Carolina's biggest city.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a tweet that an officer was involved in the shooting early Friday that left one person dead and another hospitalized with non life-threatening wounds. Police said no officers were injured. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone else fired a weapon.

Police said the shooting happened in the vicinity of the Epicentre complex of bars and restaurants in the heart of Charlotte's Uptown business district. It wasn't immediately clear if the shooting happened inside or outside.

Police said traffic in the area was impacted for several hours.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to probe the shooting.