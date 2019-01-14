RALEIGH, N.C. — Attorneys representing North Carolina's elections agency say a judge should let a ballot fraud investigation play out in the nation's last undecided congressional race despite a Republican candidate's lawsuit, especially since Congress may ultimately decide the winner.

State attorneys responded Monday to a lawsuit filed by Republican Mark Harris, who narrowly led Democrat Dan McCready in the 9th District race before the investigation started.

Attorney General Josh Stein's office says the judge shouldn't order Harris declared the winner because the U.S. House indicated it's also going to look into allegations that mail-in ballots could have been altered or discarded by a Harris subcontractor. The state lawyers say the federal oversight means Harris' goal to be immediately declared the winner is unachievable, so the probe should run its course.