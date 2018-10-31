RALEIGH, N.C. — A former county Democratic Party official alleges a large donation from the North Carolina Republican Party to state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey's campaign broke laws so a big donor could bypass individual giving limits.
Ex-Wake County Democratic Party leader David Bland filed accusations this week with the state elections board against Causey, the state GOP and Greg Lindberg.
Lindberg founded a Durham investment company that controls several insurance firms. He's given $1.5 million to the party in the 18 months ending June 30. Finance reports show the party sent $240,000 to Causey's campaign in July.
The complaint alleges donations to Causey are earmarked from Lindberg's party giving. GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse says the giving complied with campaign laws.
A September federal subpoena seeks Insurance Department documents about Lindberg and related companies.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.