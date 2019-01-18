WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A federal judge has chastised election officials in North Carolina who let a Korean woman with a green card vote in three elections.
The News & Observer reports Hyo Suk George had lived legally in the country for nearly two decades before a town council member at church encouraged her to vote. She registered in Columbus County with a driver's license, Social Security number — and a green card. George voted in 2008, 2010 and 2016.
On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Boyle said the board of elections in Whiteville "ought to be a little smarter than" accepting a green card as proof of voter eligibility. Green card holders are not U.S. citizens.
George faced prison time for illegal voting, but Boyle let her go with a $100 fine.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.