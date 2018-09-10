RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal investigators already seeking a massive number of voting records from North Carolina election officials also want voter registration documents from the state DMV.

A Division of Motor Vehicles spokesman confirmed Monday that the agency had received a subpoena recently from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh. Prosecutors want voter registration applications since 2010, including those from foreign-born applicants or completed in a non-English language.

The state elections board is already fighting to block federal subpoenas sent to it and 44 county elections boards, calling them overly broad and unreasonable.

The Raleigh prosecutors haven't said why they want the documents for a grand jury. They announced recently nearly 20 non-U.S. citizens were charged for illegal voting. The New York Times first reported about the existence of the DMV subpoena.