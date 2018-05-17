RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislative leaders say they're committing to an expansion of tax breaks for companies promising thousands of jobs, a move that comes as people familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press tech giant Apple is strongly considering the state for a new corporate campus.
The state legislature's top two leaders said Thursday that officials will lower the threshold for so-called "transformative" companies to get massive state subsidies.
A North Carolina government official and an economic development official told The Associated Press that Apple will decide soon whether to build a planned hub near Raleigh. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of business recruitment.
The economic development official said Apple could create 5,000 jobs, with a later target of 10,000 jobs.
Apple declined comment Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.