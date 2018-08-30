MEXICO CITY — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Norman has grown into a Category 4 storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean and could become even stronger, though it poses no threat to land.
Forecasters say Norman had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph) early Thursday. It was centered about 600 miles (965 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and was moving west at 7 mph (11 kph).
The Hurricane Center says Norman could grow even stronger before starting to weaken Friday night or Saturday.
