ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman says he's OK after a boat crash on a northern Minnesota lake.
Coleman posted on his Facebook page that he was fishing on Lake Ada near Park Rapids on Saturday when another boat broadsided his. Coleman wrote that he leapt into the water right before the crash, and that two children from the other boat were thrown into the water.
Coleman wrote that all three were wearing life jackets and were "a little shaken" but unhurt.
Coleman wrote that the operator of the other boat was distracted and looking down at some fishing line right before the crash.
Coleman, a Republican, lost a close race in 2008 to Democrat Al Franken after a months-long recount.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Officials say police shooting suspect smashed head in cell
A man charged with murder in the killing of a rookie California police officer is under an around-the-clock psychiatric watch after officials on Monday said he injured himself in a jail cell.
National
Stories of Stonewall: How the LGBTQ rebellion left a legacy
Michael Olenick was 19 and living a secret social life, letting loose with friends at a speakeasy-like bar with blacked-out windows and one of the few floors in town where men danced with other men. Then the lights came on and the police strode into the Stonewall Inn.
National
Trump order aims to disclose 'real' costs for health care
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that calls for upfront disclosure by hospitals of actual prices for common tests and procedures to keep costs down .
National
Blurred lines: Trump's UN choice and her coal magnate spouse
The email went out from senior Environmental Protection Agency officials to Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, responding to questions she had about a funding matter.
National
Missouri judge allows abortions to continue, for now
A Missouri judge on Monday ruled that the state's lone abortion clinic can continue performing abortions through Friday but kicked the clinic's lawsuit out of court.