NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Southern Corp. reported better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said Thursday it earned $702 million, or $2.57 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.
The railroad posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.
Norfolk Southern shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $165.94, a climb of 11 percent in the last 12 months.
