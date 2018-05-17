SEATTLE — Nordstrom is reporting better-than-expected results for the first quarter.
The Seattle-based department store chain earned $87 million, or 51 cents per share, on revenue of $3.56 billion.
That beat the average Street estimate for earnings per share of 42 cents on revenue of $3.47 billion, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Nordstrom expects full-year earnings to be $3.35 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.4 billion.
In after-hours extended trading, Nordstrom shares slid nearly 6 percent to $47.89.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
TV & Media
Fox names veteran exec Suzanne Scott as new CEO
Fox News' parent company appointed Suzanne Scott chief executive officer on Thursday, giving the popular news network and its business offshoot its first sole leader since the late Roger Ailes was ousted in 2016 under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations.
West Metro
Once displaced in Richfield, renters now being forced out in Bloomington
Tenants at Normandale Lake Estates say they are getting used to the constant pressure of finding a place to live.
Business
At a tricky spot in Duluth, bids are let for an apartment building
Address: 10 Piedmont Av., Duluth Type: Supportive housing Units: 50 Height: Four stories Developer: Center City Housing Corp. Architect: LHB Details: Bids were being let…
Business
Mortgage lenders are making it easier to buy houses, but are they repeating last decade's mistakes?
The lending spigots are open, even as some signs of credit problems emerge.
Business
Daikin Applied plans expansion north of Faribault
The company is seeking public investment for a project that will add a third plant in southeast Minnesota.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.