PROVIDENCE, R.I. — More than 7,000 American flags used in an annual Memorial Day display in Rhode Island were destroyed by rain from last week's nor'easter.
The nonprofit group Operation Stand Down Rhode Island tells WJAR-TV the flags were worth about $4,000. They were damaged by water that leaked into the garage where they were being stored.
The flags are used in the group's "Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial" that honors service members killed in action.
The group is hoping the public will donate new flags or money to buy replacements as they prepare for this year's display.
