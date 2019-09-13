The Vikings are on the road and battling Green Bay in a match-up of teams that won their openers. Click below for game updates, social media, Star Tribune coverage and more.
Gameview: Stats and play-by-play
Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.
Star Tribune writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan | Chip Scoggins
TV: KMSP (Ch. 9), Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Green Bay
Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.
This week's Vikings video library:
Why is it so much harder for U students to graduate debt free compared to the '60s?
Why is it so much harder for U students to graduate debt free compared to the '60s?
