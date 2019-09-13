The Vikings are on the road and battling Green Bay in a match-up of teams that won their openers. Click below for game updates, social media, Star Tribune coverage and more.



Gameview: Stats and play-by-play

Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.

Star Tribune writers on Twitter:

Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan | Chip Scoggins

TV: KMSP (Ch. 9), Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius

Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Green Bay

NFL scoreboard

Rosters: Vikings | Green Bay

Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.

This week's Vikings video library:

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (05:31): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give their insight on the upcoming game against the Packers, which will be the 118th time the two teams will meet. Video (05:31): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give their insight on the upcoming game against the Packers, which will be the 118th time the two teams will meet.

Video (02:39): Vikings safety Harrison Smith knows the defense will have its hands full with the Packers, but is confident in head coach Mike Zimmer's abilities to call plays that will be effective against Green Bay. Video (02:39): Vikings safety Harrison Smith knows the defense will have its hands full with the Packers, but is confident in head coach Mike Zimmer's abilities to call plays that will be effective against Green Bay.

Video (03:10): Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Adam Thielen say playing at Green Bay is special and the rivalry is intense. Video (03:10): Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Adam Thielen say playing at Green Bay is special and the rivalry is intense.