Can the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins recover from last weekend's loss in Green Bay? Click below for game updates, social media, Star Tribune coverage and more.
Gameview: Stats and play-by-play
Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.
Star Tribune writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan |
TV: KMSP (Ch. 9), Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Oakland
Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.
This week's Vikings video library:
Vikings
Vikings well aware of Oakland's Vontaze Burfict
An often-suspended middle linebacker, Burfict is known as one of the NFL's hardest-hitting defenders.
Vikings
Column: Still a lot to love in sports _ and reasons to watch
The bad news comes almost daily, a reminder if anyone still needs it that sports is not all fun and games.The worst comes from off…
Vikings
Week 3 picks: Vikings won't pull a Buffalo this time, will they?
Expect order to be restored around the NFL this week. But will that include the Vikings and Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium?
Vikings
Stanford looks to bounce back vs. No. 16 Oregon
Stanford coach David Shaw believes he speaks for most of the rest of the Pac-12 coaches when he talks about his lack of excitement over the fact that Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert decided to return to school rather than enter the NFL draft as a probable first-round pick.
Sports
Noon Sunday: Follow the Vikings-Oakland game here
