CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How much did it cost U.S. taxpayers to provide security for Eric Trump on a recent golf trip to Trump golf courses in Scotland? That's what the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wants to find out.
The Charlotte Observer reports the group has filed a records request with the Secret Service regarding the trip by President Donald Trump's son. CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz says the outing was a business trip for the Trump Organization, not a personal excursion.
More than two dozen members from Trump National Charlotte golf club in Iredell County, North Carolina, played with him.
