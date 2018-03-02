NEW YORK — A man who doesn't drink but was arrested on an impaired driving charge has settled his lawsuit against New York City for nearly $1 million.
According to the Daily News , Oliver Wiggins says he was charged in a cover-up after an officer ran a Brooklyn stop sign and hit his car in 2015.
He tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Three months later, prosecutors dismissed the charges.
Wiggins says he had his driver's license suspended and his insurance company wouldn't cover car repairs because of the arrest.
The New York Police Department referred a comment request to the New York City Law Department, which says settling the case was in the city's best interest.
