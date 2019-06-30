Is there a garden you admire? Share its beauty — by nominating it in our annual Beautiful Gardens contest.
Every year, we seek out the best home gardens in Minnesota and western Wisconsin by asking readers to share their favorites.
Any type of garden can be a winner, whether it's a small urban plot or a big country garden.
It's easy to nominate your favorite garden. Just send a brief description of the garden, where it's located and who tends it, along with a few snapshots to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com, or Star Tribune — Beautiful Gardens, 650 3rd Av. S., Minneapolis, MN 55488.
We'll accept nominations through July 10.
Kim Palmer
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Taylor Swift pens scathing post about Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift is not staying silent over the sale of her masters to Scooter Braun.
National
O'Rourke visits Mexico, meets turned away US asylum seekers
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Mexico on Sunday and listened to tearful immigrants say they fled Central American violence and turmoil to seek asylum in the U.S., but were turned away at the border.
National
50 years of LGBTQ pride showcased in protests, parades
Crowds gathered outside New York's historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to celebrate five decades of LGBTQ pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. Other cities throughout the country held parades.
National
Gay rights, antiwar activist Justin Raimondo dies at 67
Justin Raimondo, a longtime gay rights advocate and antiwar activist, has died. He was 67.
Variety
'Toy Story 4' repeats at No. 1 over 'Annabelle,' 'Yesterday'
"Toy Story 4" hung onto the top spot in its second week in theaters and the horror sequel "Annabelle Comes Home" opened in line with expectations, but the Cinderella story of the weekend was actually the third place movie: "Yesterday."