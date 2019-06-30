Is there a garden you admire? Share its beauty — by nominating it in our annual Beautiful Gardens contest.

Every year, we seek out the best home gardens in Minnesota and western Wisconsin by asking readers to share their favorites.

Any type of garden can be a winner, whether it's a small urban plot or a big country garden.

It's easy to nominate your favorite garden. Just send a brief description of the garden, where it's located and who tends it, along with a few snapshots to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com, or Star Tribune — Beautiful Gardens, 650 3rd Av. S., Minneapolis, MN 55488.

We'll accept nominations through July 10.

Kim Palmer