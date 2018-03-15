Before dawn on March 13, deputies from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office south of Rockford, Ill., responded to a report of a man wandering on a rural stretch of a nearby state road. The 82-year-old man law enforcement found on foot was dehydrated and confused.

As he was transported to a hospital for treatment, authorities did not yet realize he was one-half of an Indiana couple reported missing the night before. They also did not know yet he was one of the brightest chemistry minds on the planet.

In 2010, Ei-ichi Negishi, a professor of organic chemistry at Purdue University, was awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for his research on “palladium-catalyzed cross couplings in organic synthesis”— a process known as “Negishi coupling.” He frequently said the honor half belonged to Sumire, his wife of 50 years.

In Ogle County, deputies realized the Negishis had been reported missing by their family. Eventually, police found the couple’s car in a ditch at a landfill eight miles from the Rockford International Airport. Sumire Negishi was found dead in the car. Foul play is not suspected.

The Negishi family released a statement, saying, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved wife and mother, Sumire Negishi, who was near the end of her battle with Parkinson’s. The car was stuck in a ditch and determined to be nonfunctioning and [Ei-ichi Negishi] appeared to be searching for help.”

According to the family, when deputies first encountered Negishi, he said he was trying to get to the airport. He is still being treated.

The Negishis arrived at Purdue in 1966 when the young researcher came to study under future Nobel Prize winner Hubert C. Brown, the Journal & Courier reported. In 2011, the school partly named an institute after Negishi.

Sumire Negishi was also an important figure in the area. When a Japanese auto plant opened in the region in 1988, she worked with the families of Japanese employees who had relocated to the states through the adjustment.

On Wednesday, Purdue President Mitch Daniels expressed condolences on behalf of the campus. “Purdue University and the world have lost a dear friend in the death of Sumire Negishi,” he wrote. “Throughout a lifetime of love and loyalty, she supported her husband in a career of tremendous contributions to science and to the teaching and training of subsequent generations of top scientists.”