Latest From NOAA: Hottest May to July On Record

NOAA just released data showing that May through July was the hottest on record for the contiguous United States. Modern-day records date back to 1895. Then again, the 4 hottest years on record, worldwide, have come since 2014.

University of St. Thomas scientist John Abraham reports 1400 gigatons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide have been released by burning fossil fuels. Can we just ignore the overheated elephant in the room?

Temperatures trend warmer than average into the weekend; at least 3 more days with daytime highs in the upper 80s to near 90F.

If it's any consolation, models show a few comfortable days in the 70s early next week; maybe low 80s for the first few days of the Minnesota State Fair.

Readers and radio listeners are starting to complain about browning lawns. It's sure drying out in a hurry. An irritable atmosphere may ignite a few T-storms later today, especially south of the Twin Cities. The next widespread, statewide opportunity for a free lawn watering comes late Sunday, as cooler air drains out of Canada.

It's been a toasty summer alright. We sure made up for that April blizzard!

Hot Flashes into Sunday - Relatively Comfortable Next Week. ECMWF guidance shows a puff of September arriving by Monday on fresh northerly winds; temperatures mellowing close to 80F in time for the first few days of the Minnesota State Fair. Graphic: WeatherBell.

Nagging Thunder Risk Far Southern Minnesota. Most of the state is forecast to remain dry from today into Sunday morning, but the closer you get to the Iowa border the better the odds of a few scattered showers and T-storms. So please avoid the Iowa border. 84-hour rainfall prediction: NOAA and pivotalweather.com.

Avoiding the Most Intense Heat. One benefit of living close to the Canadian border: bouts of free A/C during the summer months, and looking out 2 weeks GFS model guidance suggests some relief from the northern Rockies into the Upper Midwest - while much of the rest of the USA fries.

The U.S. Desperately Needs a Better Way to Predict Storms. One Scientist Might Have a Solution. There is always a better way, argues a story at TIME.com: "...What Lin and his team have done is devise a better, more accurate way for the computer to organize that picture of the atmosphere and how it behaves—the so-called dynamical core of the model. While the current American model uses a “spectral model,” where the atmosphere is represented by mathematical waves, FV3 (“Finite Volume on a Cubed-Sphere”) divides the atmosphere into boxes. Each box of air might be a little different in temperature, humidity, pressure and movement. Each box also acts upon the other boxes touching it, and vice versa. This models the atmosphere more accurately. Lin is proud of this work, and believes that FV3 will significantly up the U.S. meteorology game. “One of our main goals is helping NOAA and the nation have the best forecast humanly possible,” he says. “But it’s certainly a competition around the world...”

Image credit : "An experimental globally uniform ~13 km resolution forecast is made four times a day with the GFS initial conditions from 00Z, 06Z, 12Z, and 18Z. Additionally, two nested grid forecasts (~3 km resolution over CONUS) are run at 00Z and 12Z. There are also verification metrics to show how well the model is doing compared to the operational GFS." NOAA GFDL.

New Storm Shelter in Fridley Models Safety for Mobile Homes. The Star Tribune reports on upgraded storm shelters that provide another level of defense for people who live in manufactured housing: "...But soon residents will have a new storm shelter to hunker down in when the clouds portend trouble, with crews breaking ground this week on an aboveground shelter that will double as a community gathering space. The project in Fridley comes at a time of heightened awareness around Minnesota’s storm shelter standards as some push for increased compliance. “This is going to set a precedent for a lot of communities,” Seefeld said. “It’s going to make people extremely aware that their [park] owners have to do something.” State law requires the more than 900 mobile home parks in Minnesota to have either storm shelters or an evacuation plan in place when severe weather strikes. But some parks still may go without or have outdated plans, state officials and manufactured housing advocates say..."

Photo credit : Brian Peterson, Star Tribune. "Natividad Seefeld climbs down into her neighborhood's current, cramped storm shelter as the mobile home park awaits its new shelter's groundbreaking this week. Park Plaza Cooperative mobile home park in Fridley is breaking ground this."

Stronger Hurricanes Becoming the Norm - and That's Stumping Researchers, Meteorologists and Computers. A fluke or a trend? Check out the story at The Post and Courier; here's an excerpt: "...The strongest storms ever recorded emerged in the past few years, including Hurricane Patricia with tornado-like 215 mph winds off Mexico in 2015. Researchers are now eyeing the prospect of that becoming more common. In June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report that said while it is too soon to scientifically determine whether climate warming caused by fossil fuel burning was having an impact on hurricanes in the Atlantic, the warming might already have caused changes that “aren’t confidently modeled” in the computers. The new uncertainties leave coastal residents in South Carolina and elsewhere a little edgier as the Atlantic basin moves into the mid-August to mid-October months that normally produce the most — and worst — hurricanes of the season..."

Photo credit : "Neighbors clear debris from the road in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Sept. 7. Hurricane Irma weakened slightly to sustaned winds of 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm boasted 185 mph winds for a more than 24-hour period, making it the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean." Ian Brown/AP.

First All-Female Hurricane Hunter Flight Crew Makes History. The Weather Channel reports: "A pair of aviators made history this week by becoming the first all-female flight crew to pilot a Hurricane Hunters mission. On Sunday, Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington and Capt. Kristie Twining took off in their Gulfstream IV jet, nicknamed "Gonzo," toward Hurricane Hector, a Category 4 storm that slowly trekked across the Pacific Ocean, about 300 miles southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. Sunday's 8-hour mission was no different than any other mission that has helped meteorologists forecast dangerous hurricanes since the 1960s when the program was launched. The only thing that set it apart was its all-female crew, a first in the program's nearly 60-year history..."

Photo credit : "Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington (left) and Capt. Kristie Twining, seen here in the cockpit of a Gulfstream IV "hurricane hunter" jet, became the first all-female crew to pilot a mission." (NOAA)

5-Minute METAR Data. A friend tipped me off to this site, which shows (automated) observations for KMPX at 5 minute intervals.

Hot Weather Football Tips. With high school football practices in full swing a coach in Texas (Hugh Wyatt) has some very good advice: "Time for those "Football Player Dies" headlines to start appearing. They don't have to! Time for all of us coaches to realize that many of those "football deaths" headlines that terrify moms and keep them from letting their kids play football are caused by heat . And yet, despite all that we have learned, every year, in the beginning of the season, there are coaches who still think it's sound coaching to "separate the sheep from the goats" - to put poorly-conditioned kids through death-defying drills, pushing them to the point of exhaustion in heat and humidity that could kill even a well-conditioned man. From the 1930s to the mid-1970s an average of four football players used to die every year from heat stroke. Since the mid-70's, though, that number has been cut in half, thanks largely to three basic changes in coaching: a liberal approach to the use of fluids during practice; more frequent rest breaks; and more sensible practices on hot, humid days. Nevertheless, every year we still read about those one or two kids whose deaths might possibly have been prevented..."

Photo credit : mlive.com.

An Inversion of Nature: How Air Conditioning Created the Modern City. Would Phoenix, Atlanta, Miami or Dubai even exist without the invention of A/C? Probably not. Here's a clip from a story at The Guardian: "...Environmentally speaking, air conditioning is anti-social. It buys its owner comfort at the cost of shifting the surplus heat somewhere else, on to surrounding streets and ultimately into the atmosphere of the planet. The night-time temperature of Phoenix, Arizona, is believed to be increased by one degree or more by the heat expelled from its air conditioning. This is, you could say, the perfectly neoliberal technology, based on division and displacement. According to one theory, air conditioning helped to elect Ronald Reagan, by attracting conservatively inclined retirees to the southern states that swung in his favour..."

Photo credit : "Multiple air-conditioning units on a Tokyo roof." Photograph: Franck Robichon/EPA

Why Ravaging Heatwaves Matter to the World's Dinner Table. Bloomberg explains: " To see the impact of record-breaking temperatures around the world, watch wheat. Found in everything from bread to noodles, biscuits to cereals, beer to cakes -- there is no more widely grown staple crop and more than 170 million metric tons trade every year. So when the weather ruins harvests in one spot, it can shock markets and economies that are thousands of miles away. It’s a weak global harvest, but not a disaster. The biggest growers -- Russia, Australia and the European Union -- have been hurt by high heat or widespread drought and as a result, the world is heading for the first deficit in six years. While harvests in some places, especially northern Europe, have been terrible and cost farmers billions of dollars, no one is expecting major shortages..."

Photo credit : Shannon VanRaes/Bloomberg.

Should the U.S. Air Force Bomb Forest Fires? I had no idea this was even under consideration. Here's a clip from Popular Mechanics and Slashdot: "Earlier this summer, the Swedish Air Force dropped a laser-guided bomb on a forest fire to help suppress the flames. Now there's a proposal for the United States to do the same, using the might of the U.S. Air Force to fight America's raging forest fires via bombs and sonic booms. F-15 Strike Eagle Weapon System Officer Mike Benitez, writing in War on the Rocks, proposes using B-1 bombers stuffed to the gills with bombs to battle wildfires on the American homefront. The idea here is to snuff out fires the way you'd blow out birthday candles at the base. In Sweden, the shockwave from a single bomb snuffed out flames within a 100-yard radius of the impact point. So, Benitez reasons, why not load up a heavy strategic bomber with up to 84 bombs and do some serious firefighting?

Benitez chose the B-1 for his hypothetical scenario not only because of its bomb-carrying capability, but for the same reason the heavy bomber became a close air support platform of choice in Afghanistan: its long range translated into persistence over the battlefield, enabling the big bomber to hang around above friendly forces and bomb the Taliban for hours....

File photo : Capital Weather Gang.

Just 10 Streams Carry 95% of All River-Borne Plastic Into the Ocean. A post at Big Think explains: "...Large rivers are particularly efficient conveyors of plastic waste to the oceans, especially in countries lacking a well-developed waste management infrastructure. Up to 95% of river-borne plastic comes from just 10 rivers, scientists at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Leipzig, Germany have found. The scientists analysed data on both microplastic debris (<5mm) such as beads and fibres, as well as microplastic objects (plastic bottles, bags, etc.) from 79 sampling sites on 57 of the world’s largest rivers, singling out the 10 mapped out here as the biggest culprits, due to “mismanagement of plastic waste in their watersheds”...

This New Electric Car Can Charge While You Drive. Because why not? ThinkProgress has more information: "German startup Sono Motors has integrated solar panels into its Sion electric vehicle (EV), allowing the car to charge while it is driving. The Sion has a 155-mile range and high-power rapid recharging, which allows an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes. The panels can add up to 18 miles of range in the summer in Germany — and should add even more range in the many parts of the U.S. that get a lot more sun than central Europe. The car, which will be available next year, will cost $20,000 plus $5,000 for the battery. But Sono Motors will offer an option of leasing the battery to keep the cost to buyers low..."

Photo credit : "The Sion electric car, with solar panels integrated into the body." CREDIT: Sono Motors

The Chinese Threat That An Aircraft Carrier Can't Stop. Assymetric warfare - expect the unexpected. Here's an excerpt of a troubling Op-Ed at The Washington Post: "...Speakers at the conference described a new generation of combat systems, powered by artificial intelligence, cyberweapons and robots that can operate on land, sea and air. But America is still largely wedded to legacy weapons of the past — superbly engineered (but super-expensive) aircraft carriers, bombers, fighter jets and submarines. “We have a small number of exquisite, expensive, manned, hard-to-replace systems that would have been familiar to Dwight D. Eisenhower. They are being overtaken by advanced technology,” argued Christian Brose, staff director of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Instead, he said, the Pentagon needs a large number of inexpensive, unmanned, expendable, autonomous systems that can survive in the new electronic battlespace and overwhelm any potential adversary. “It is not that we lack money. It is that we are playing a losing game,” Brose contended in a paper presented to the group..."

File photo : AP.

Women Are More Likely to Survive Heart Attacks If Treated by Female Doctors. Huh? A story at The Atlantic was an eye-opener: "...In the United States, women are less likely than men to survive the years after a heart attack, even after accounting for age. And, according to a new study, that’s partly because of how women are treated—and the gender of the doctors who treat them. Brad Greenwood, Seth Carnahan, and Laura Huang analyzed two decades of records from Florida emergency rooms, including every patient who had been admitted with a heart attack from 1991 to 2010. They showed that women are more likely to die when treated by male doctors, compared to either men treated by male doctors or women treated by female doctors. “These results suggest a reason why gender inequality in heart attack mortality persists: Most physicians are male, and male physicians appear to have trouble treating female patients,” the team writes..."

File photo credit here.

Netlix, Amazon Video and Xfinity are Accidentally Re-creating Cable TV. The Verge reports on the latest trends: "...To put the scale of the potential threat of cord-cutting in perspective: for more than a year now, Netflix has had more subscribers in the United States than cable television, and the speed of changeover is only increasing. According to eMarketer, an estimated 22.2 million people switched from cable subscriptions to streaming content in 2017, a 33.2 percent growth over the previous year. In theory, the partnership between Comcast and Amazon is a win-win for both parties. Tammy Parker, a senior analyst at GlobalData, echoes that view in a press release about the deal: “It further helps position Comcast as a preferred content curator in the minds of consumers, many of whom are growing fatigued with the dizzying number of choices they have for watching multiple video services over a myriad of devices,” she says. “The deal is also a positive for Amazon, which wants to get as many people watching its content as possible...”

Image credit : Comcast.

Who Killed the Great American Cable-TV Bundle. Have you cut the cord? Here's an excerpt of a post at Bloomberg: "Every minute, another six people cut the cord. The reason American consumers are abandoning their cable subscriptions is not a mystery: It’s expensive, and cheaper online alternatives are everywhere. But who exactly is responsible for the slow demise of the original way Americans paid for television? That’s a far trickier question. The answer can be traced to a few decisions in recent years that have set the stage for this extraordinarily lucrative and long-lived business model to unravel: licensing reruns to Netflix Inc., shelling out billions for sports rights, introducing slimmer bundles, and failing to promote a Netflix killer called TV Everywhere. The TV bundle with hundreds of channels, which took off in the 1990s and was ubiquitous in U.S. homes at the start of this century, has fallen from 100 million to 95 million subscribers in the past five years. This quarter, pay-TV giants such as Comcast, Charter, Dish, and AT&T saw an additional 744,000 subscribers disappear..."

Illustration credit : Joseph Gough.

While We Sleep, Our Mind Goes on An Amazing Journey. Another reason to do everything in your power to get plenty of REM sleep, courtesy of National Geographic: "...Yet an imbalance between lifestyle and sun cycle has become epidemic. “It seems as if we are now living in a worldwide test of the negative consequences of sleep deprivation,” says Robert Stickgold, director of the Center for Sleep and Cognition at Harvard Medical School. The average American today sleeps less than seven hours a night, about two hours less than a century ago. This is chiefly due to the proliferation of electric lights, followed by televisions, computers, and smartphones. In our restless, floodlit society, we often think of sleep as an adversary, a state depriving us of productivity and play. Thomas Edison, who gave us light bulbs, said that “sleep is an absurdity, a bad habit.” He believed we’d eventually dispense with it entirely..."

Photo credit : "Joe Diemand, 76, has spent the past 20 years as a truck driver, sometimes driving all night. Such work, he says, leaves you “so tired that you can’t sleep.” The World Health Organization has described night shift work as “probably carcinogenic to humans." Photographs by

Vaping can damage vital immune system cells and may be more harmful than previously thought, a study suggests. Researchers found e-cigarette vapour disabled important immune cells in the lung and boosted inflammation. The researchers "caution against the widely held opinion that e-cigarettes are safe". However, Public Health England advises they are much less harmful than smoking and people should not hesitate to use them as an aid to giving up cigarettes. The small experimental study, led by Prof David Thickett, at the University of Birmingham, is published online in the journal Thorax...They said some of the effects were similar to those seen in regular smokers and people with chronic lung disease..."

File photo : Mike Orlov/Shutterstock.

College students who fail to adopt more wholesome sleep habits are more likely to find themselves unable to handle their chosen course load and less likely to reach their academic potential, according to a national study of more than 55,000 college students. The study, by Monica E. Hartmann and Dr. Prichard of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., found that for each additional day of sleep disturbance a college student experienced each week, the likelihood of dropping a course rose by 10 percent and grade point average fell by 0.02, even when most other factors known to influence academic success were taken into account. “One in every three or four students nationally fails to graduate,” Dr. Prichard said in an interview..."

Illustration credit : Gracia Lam.

How Hacked Water Heaters Could Trigger Mass Blackouts Someday. Well here's a real day-brightener, courtesy of WIRED.com: "...Their answers point to a disturbing, if not quite yet practical scenario: In a power network large enough to serve an area of 38 million people—a population roughly equal to Canada or California—the researchers estimate that just a one percent bump in demand might be enough to take down the majority of the grid. That demand increase could be created by a botnet as small as a few tens of thousands of hacked electric water heaters or a couple hundred thousand air conditioners. "Power grids are stable as long as supply is equal to demand," says Saleh Soltan, a researcher in Princeton's Department of Electrical Engineering, who led the study. "If you have a very large botnet of IoT devices, you can really manipulate the demand, changing it abruptly, any time you want..."

File image : National Geographic.

What if A.I. is Coming For Jobs Faster Than We Think? Another story worthy of your time at Big Think: "...None of this is to say that AI and robots are remotely close to general intelligence or replacing human capabilities wholesale. Robot systems and AI remain brittle and unable to handle exceptions outside a certain range. Yet perhaps the subset of human skills and capabilities we believe to be defensible and hard to replicate are far smaller than we originally thought? What if human-centric skills such as “empathy” and “management” prove to be more malleable to artificial intelligence than we had originally envisioned? We may see this sooner than we realize..."

File image : CNN.

IBM Has a Watson Problem. The Wall Street Journal has the story: "...More than a dozen IBM partners and clients have halted or shrunk Watson’s oncology-related projects. Watson cancer applications have had limited impact on patients, according to dozens of interviews with medical centers, companies and doctors who have used it, as well as documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. In many cases, the tools didn’t add much value. In some cases, Watson wasn’t accurate. Watson can be tripped up by a lack of data in rare or recurring cancers, and treatments are evolving faster than Watson’s human trainers can update the system. Dr. Chase of Columbia said he withdrew as an adviser after he grew disappointed in IBM’s direction for marketing the technology. No published research shows Watson improving patient outcomes..."

Illustration credit : Alex Nabaum.

Just Let the Kids Sled. A snow day converted into a study-from-home-day? Perish the thought. Here's a clip from an Op-Ed at The Washington Post: "...Anderson County’s School District 5, southwest of Greenville near the Georgia border, announced last week that it had been chosen to “pilot the first eLearning program in the state of South Carolina.” The plan is to eliminate makeup days caused by bad weather. This year, students won’t get a day off when snow or ice hits. Instead, teachers will send assignments to students’ school-provided tablet computers, which the kids will be required to complete. “Inclement weather days will be eLearning days and will not be made up,” the district calendar states. Snow days are dead. Just imagine: A child wakes up to a neighborhood gloriously silent. Overnight, the world has been transformed by a thick blanket of snow. Should she reach for coat and gloves, to relish the gift of the day?..."

Photo credit : "Snowed-in school buses in Bethesda, Md., in 2016." (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post).

89 F. high temperature Wednesday in the Twin Cities.

81 F. average high on August 15.

78 F. high on August 15, 2017.

August 16, 1981: Chilly temperatures are felt across Minnesota. Tower reports a low of 33 degrees.

THURSDAY: Warm sun, few T-storms south. Winds: N 5-10. High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65

FRIDAY: Hot sun. The lake beckons. Winds: N 5-10. High: 89

SATURDAY: Hotter, sunnier, drier day of weekend. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 91

SUNDAY: Sunny start, T-storms arrive PM hours. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 70. High: 87

MONDAY: Cooler with lingering showers. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 73

TUESDAY: Fresh air! Sunny with low humidity. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 57. High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly mild. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 57. High: 79

Trump's Defense Department is Actually Preparing for Climate Change. Happy to see that cooler heads are prevailing at DoD. Earther reports: "...Luckily, the Department of Defense is one of the few federal agencies that still treats climate change as a threat under President Donald Trump. On Monday, the president signed a $716 billion defense bill that Congress passed earlier this summer. It includes plans to prepare current and future military bases and military facilities for “environmental condition projections,” such as sea level rise and increased flooding. There’s also an entire section devoted to the rapidly-melting Arctic, which Russia and China are eyeing to take over. “The Department of Defense is witnessing and really on the frontlines of a lot of these changes,” Femia said. “They’ve got military bases across the world, including at sea level. They’re seeing the effects of flooding. They’re seeing the effects of wildfires and what that does to their own capabilities and priorities...”

Photo credit : "The U.S. is gonna’ need more icebreakers if it wants to compete for military control of the Arctic." Photo: AP.

Newspaper Clipping from 1912 Mentions Link Between Burning Coal and a Warmer Planet. CBS News has the story: "A newspaper blurb published in a 1912 mentions a link between burning coal and a warmer Earth. An Aug. 14, 1912, blurb in the New Zealand newspaper Rodney and Otamatea Times, Waitemata and Kaipara Gazette, reads, "The furnaces of the world are now burning about 2,000,000,000 tons of coal a year. When this is burned, uniting with oxygen, it adds about 7,000,000,000 tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere yearly. This tends to make the air a more effective blanket for the earth and to raise its temperature. The effect may be considerable in a few centuries..."

Climate Change Cost Could Rise to $1 Trillion During Next Decade. I stumbled upon this article at seattlepi.com: "The extremes and disruptions of climate change could carry a $1 trillion price tag for America during the next decade as droughts, fires and other climate extremes accelerate, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said Monday. Cantwell and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, asked in 2015 that the nonpartisan General Accounting Office do a study on costs of global warming, a task that took two years and delivered a sharply worded report last October. "They said climate change had cost something like $625 billion over a 10-year period, which is about to go up to $1 trillion in the next decade: This is costing us real money," Cantwell said in an interview..."

Photo credit : "JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM. "A fire burns in the hills around Twisp, Wash. Three firefighters were killed in the inferno. Photographed on Thursday, August 20, 2015."

Humans Are Pushing the Earth Closer to a Climate Cliff. University of St. Thomas climate scientist John Abraham has the story for The Guardian: "A new paper, just published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has received a lot of media attention. The attention is justified because the paper paints a very grim picture of the climate and what humans may be doing to it. In particular, the authors of this study tried to determine the trajectory that the Earth is on so we can predict what the future climate will be. There are many really important insights from this paper. The authors wanted to know how feedbacks in the Earth’s climate will play a role in shaping the climate in the future. By feedbacks, we mean a change in one part of the climate that then causes another change, which in turn may cause another change, and so on, potentially setting up chain reactions..."

Photo credit : "A melt pond on Arctic sea ice in the Central Arctic." Photograph: Stefan Hendricks/Alfred-Wegener-/PA

When Climate Change Starts Wars. Rising temperatures are bringing ethnic tensions to a boil in Central Asia. Nautilus has the story; here's a clip: "...But this is all in flux. Climate change will continue to increase the area’s “environmental insecurity,” with the densely populated Fergana Valley being the most vulnerable, reads a 2014 report by the World Bank, which is funding economic research into how climate change will alter how people live around the world. Some 22 million people in the valley depend on irrigation for their livelihoods, and shortfalls in water—due to increased evaporation caused by higher temperatures and because glaciers are disappearing—are predicted to become a bigger problem..."

Photo credit : "

What a Difference 1 Degree Makes: Iowa is Getting Hotter, Bringing More Frequent and Intense Storms. Here are a few excerpts from a story at The Des Moines Register: "...Iowa is likely to see more: The state has gotten warmer over the past 30 years, and scientists expect the years ahead will get even hotter, a shift that's likely to hit cities with more frequent and intense rainstorms, similar to the torrential rains that ravaged parts of the Des Moines metro in late June..."We are experiencing what the rest of the planet is experiencing. ... Wet areas are getting wetter, and dry areas are getting drier," said Jerry Schnoor, a University of Iowa professor in civil and environmental engineering. Iowa is 1.3 degrees Fahrenheit warmer since 1988, according to an Associated Press analysis of weather data..."

Photo credit : "As rainfall amounts increase, experts look for ways to keep water from destroying homes." Des Moines Register.

Next Four Years Set to be Hot, Hot, Hot: Headlines and links via Climate Nexus: "The next four years could see even more extreme temperatures and intense heatwaves, according to new research. A study released Tuesday in Nature Communications predicts that natural trends, including the climate's internal variability, will continue to boost the impacts of man-made climate change until at least 2022. The authors note that their method correctly retroactively predicted the global warming "hiatus" from 1998 to 2010. "Everything seems to be adding up," author Florian Sévellec told the Guardian. "There is a high possibility that we will be at the peak of a warm phase for the next couple of years." (Washington Post $, The Guardian, USA Today, The Independent, Deutsche Welle)

File photo : Praedictix meteorologist Todd Nelson.

Which Cities are Liveable Without Air Conditioning - And How Much Longer? A post at The Guardian explains the methadology involved: "...Last summer I mapped the cities of the world where the residents can live comfortably without heating or air conditioning. Working with Guardian Cities to scale up the original survey using data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we broke the world’s cities into four categories. First, cities where you probably don't need either heating or air conditioning: average summer temperatures are shy of 26.5C (80F) and the hottest days are less than 28C (82F), while the winter average is no colder than 13C (55F) and the coldest days no less than 7C (45F). Second, cities that are warmer in the summer, meaning you probably want air conditioning but can still get by without heating. Third, the opposite: cold in winter, not too warm in summer. Lastly, cities with hot summers and cold winters, where you probably want both air conditioning and heating..."

Heat: The Next Big Inequality Issue. A story at The Guardian got my attention: "...It was the poor and isolated who quietly suffered the most in the heat – a situation echoed in overheated cities across the world. In the US, immigrant workers are three times more likely to die from heat exposure than American citizens. In India, where 24 cities are expected to reach average summertime highs of at least 35C (95F) by 2050, it is the slum dwellers who are most vulnerable. And as the global risk of prolonged exposure to deadly heat steadily rises, so do the associated risks of human catastrophe. Last year, Hawaiian researchers projected that the share of the world’s population exposed to deadly heat for at least 20 days a year will increase from 30% now to 74% by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are allowed to grow. (It will rise to 48% with “drastic reductions”.) They concluded that “an increasing threat to human life from excess heat now seems almost inevitable”..."

What Happens When the Alt-Right Believes in Climate Change? A story at Jewish Currents caught my eye: "...What far-right climate realists seem to agree on is this: rising global temperatures and changing regional weather patterns threaten to release a flood of migrants from increasingly inhospitable parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East to the US and Europe, causing what AmRen describes as a “climate-driven demographic catastrophe.” “If you believe in global warming, the obvious implications are that global migration must be shut down,” one commenter recently posted on a Reddit forum devoted to discussing the alt-right’s position on climate change. “All the quickly growing populations must be quarantined or ‘encouraged’ to stop having children...”