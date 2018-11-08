PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island elections officials say one polling place in Providence did not see a single voter during the midterm elections earlier this week.

Miguel Nunez, deputy director at the state elections board, told The Providence Journal that Precinct 2807 has just 11 registered voters. None of them showed up Tuesday.

The precinct is in College Hill, an affluent neighborhood near Brown University.

Those registered voters have shown up for elections before. Four people voted at the site in the 2016 presidential election, three for Hillary Clinton and one for Donald Trump. No one voted in the precinct in the 2014 midterm elections.

The precinct votes at the Cathedral of St. John, the former mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island that stopped holding services in 2012. It is now home to other organizations.