Cliche, But What a Difference a Year Makes



A year ago today residents of the Twin Cities woke up to 19 inches of snow on the ground. The first half of March, 2019 was glacier-like. To be honest, we weren't sure the snow would ever melt.

A dramatically different wind pattern aloft is responsible for a lack of bitter cold or heavy snow in recent weeks, and I don't see this mild, dry bias going away anytime soon. If I had to guess, ice will come off most

Minnesota lakes 1-3 weeks earlier than last year.

Any glimmers of morning sunshine give way to clouds and a few instability showers by tonight. After some filtered sunshine and a shot at 50 degrees Wednesday, the next chance of (rain) showers comes Thursday, but the weekend will be dry and seasonably cool. No more 60s in sight, but no bitter wind chill setbacks either.

No accumulating snow the next 1-2 weeks is quite remarkable. When I arrived in 1983, March was the snowiest month of the year. Now it's January. So far MSP has picked up 42.9 inches this winter; 20 inches less than last year. Wow.

ECMWF temperature outlook above for MSP: WeatherBell.

Future Radar for Today. After a sunny start, the chance of instability showers (rain and wet snow) will increase later today and tonight, but any amounts should be light. Graphics: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Mild Bias Hangs On. At least looking out 2 weeks or so a (mild) Pacific flow dominates across the western half of the USA, with a cold surge for New England capable of spinning up a potential snowstorms going into the 4th week of March.

Unusually Quiet Pattern Helping to Ease Flood Risk. Dr. Mark Seeley has details in this week's edition of Minnesota WeatherTalk: "...With the frequent freeze-thaw cycles and the general lack of precipitation so far this month (many areas had not reported any precipitation or only a trace for 16 consecutive days), much of the water-laden snow cover across the state has been gradually disappearing, helping to alleviate some of the high flood risk. The National Weather Service did have a number of flood warnings in place this week in western portions of the state due to the rate of melting snow, and in some cases ice jams. Some areas of the state were finally getting some measurable precipitation on Thursday, March 5th, but mostly in the range of 0.10 to 0.20 inches. Ely and Kabetogama reported over 4 inches of snowfall..."

Will Warm Weather Stop the Spread of Coronavirus? Here are a couple of excerpts from a story at CBS News: "...Dr. Gregory Gray, of Duke University's Global Health Institute Division of Infectious Diseases, tells CBS News that the summer months may lead to a small decrease in transmission, but likely won't stop the spread of coronavirus completely. "It is hard to know," Dr. Gray said. "Routinely seen coronaviruses often wane during summer months as buildings have more air circulation, [people] tend to congregate less, and people are more exposed to UV light which can kill viruses." The CDC's website says it is not yet known whether weather and temperature will impact the spread of coronavirus..."

Coronavirus: The Black Swan of 2020. No kidding. Medium has an excerpt of a letter sent out to Sequoia founders and CEOs with advice on how to manage (any) business during what may prove to be a lengthy and severe economic downturn: "Coronavirus is the black swan of 2020. Some of you (and some of us) have already been personally impacted by the virus. We know the stress you are under and are here to help. With lives at risk, we hope that conditions improve as quickly as possible. In the interim, we should brace ourselves for turbulence and have a prepared mindset for the scenarios that may play out. All of you have been inundated by suggestions for precautions to take around COVID-19 to protect the health and welfare of you, your employees, and your families. Like many, we have studied the available information and would be happy to share our point of view — please let us know if that is of interest. This note is about something else: ensuring the health of your business while dealing with potential business consequences of the spreading effects of the virus..."

Even Tinder is Freaked Out About Coronavirus. Huffington Post reports: "Tinder is warning hook-up seekers to maintain a “social distance” to protect against the new coronavirus. It’s difficult to maintain a social distance on a date — or in bed. But, in a pop-up alert headlined: “Your wellbeing is our #1 priority,” the dating app﻿ suggested keeping a “social distance” in public gatherings. It appears when users swipe through profiles for potential dates, USA Today reported. “Tinder is a great place to meet new people,” the message said. “While we want you to continue having fun, protecting yourself from the Coronavirus is more important.” The alert then offers safety tips: “Wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, maintain social distance in public gatherings...”

Every State's Favorite Place to Spend Spring Break, Mapped. Mental Floss reminds us of favorite destinations, preferably in a world without COVID-19: "...But not everyone craves warm weather this time of year. As college students flood their state, Florida natives flee north to Chicago. And some states farther north prefer vacation spots that are decidedly not tropical. In Idaho, spring-breakers are heading to Seattle, and in West Virginia, they're booking trips to Buffalo—neither of which are cities that come to mind when you think of margaritas and bikinis. You can find the preferences of your home state in the map (above)..."

Map credit : Travelocity.

42 F. high in the Twin Cities on Monday.

38 F. average high on March 9.

37 F. maximum temperature on March 9, 2019.

March 10, 2012: The record high of 66 degrees at the Twin Cities is the first of 8 record highs in a 10-day span.

March 10, 1948: Bitterly cold conditions, especially for March, occur in Minnesota. A low of -44 is reported at Itasca.

TUESDAY: AM sun, late PM shower. Winds: SW 3-8. High: 42



WEDNESDAY: Peeks of sun, turning milder. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 29. High: near 50



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 36. HIgh: 45



FRIDAY: Slow clearing, a dry day. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 27. High: 39



SATURDAY: Cool with a mix of clouds and sun. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 25. High: 37



SUNDAY: Peeks of sun, a bit milder. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 24. High: 43



MONDAY: Glimmers of sun, still above average. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 47

Climate Stories...

In Dozens of Cities East of the Mississippi, Winter Never Really Happened. It was more of an extended late fall. InsideClimate News explains the processes that resulted in widespread warmth: "Call this the winter that wasn't. Or the new reality. Here and across much of the Eastern United States, dozens of cities experienced a "meteorological winter"—the three months from December through February—that ranked among their top 10 warmest on record. In Louisville, the average mean temperature was 5.1 degrees warmer than normal for those three months. There was hardly any snow. Winter bike riding was more pleasant. Home and business heating demand was less. Daffodils and tulips were peeking out of the ground a month early in Washington, D.C., and clouds of pollen emerged from pine trees in North Carolina two months early..."

The Young Conservatives Who Believe Greta Thunberg and Want to Bring Republicans With Them. CNN.com has the post; here's an excerpt: "...O'Brien and Backer embody the latest polling from organizations like the Pew Research Center that found that while less than a third of Republican Boomers think the government isn't doing enough on climate change, over half of young Republicans do. And 78% of Republicans from the millennial generation and younger say the US should prioritize renewable energy over fossil fuel. But as more young conservatives agree with Greta Thunberg that humanity's "house is on fire," it is opening up new debates with -- and among -- those on the right over the best way to put it out."I don't believe that we need to end fossil fuels overnight," Backer told me on a stroll through Olympic National Park. "I think that there are ways to transition over multiple, multiple decades to cleaner technologies..."

U.S. Coal Use is Plunging at Fastest Rate Since Eisenhower Era. Bloomberg Green reports: "U.S. coal use plunged more than 13% in 2019, the most in 65 years, as power plants shut down across the country. That’s poised to happen again this year. Total consumption slumped to 596 million tons in 2019 from 688 million tons in the prior year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This year, the figure is expected to slip again, to 517 million tons. The decline reflects the rapidly changing U.S. energy mix, as coal is increasingly struggling to compete on price with natural gas, wind and solar..."

How Do You Talk to People About Climate Change Without Freaking Them Out? Here's a clip from Honolulu Civil Beat: "...Trae spent a lot of time after the storm answering his friends’ questions and explaining how. “The idea that this is going to impact how we live in the future, I think is really starting to drive the point home that, yes, climate change is real and it’s something that we need to deal with,” he said. It was hard for his friends to admit they were wrong, and Menard doesn’t think it’s productive to make anyone feel bad. So he focuses on conversation, not competition. “As soon as you dismiss their belief that shuts down the conversation right there, then it becomes personal,” he said. “You don’t ever want to challenge their intelligence or come off as superior...”

Stake Through the Heartland: Climate Nexus has links and headlines: "A prominent conservative organization that is a key funder of climate denial projects laid off almost a dozen staffers last week as it grapples with financial issues, HuffPost reported Saturday. Sources tell HuffPost that the Heartland Institute, which recently made headlines for its pushing alt-right, “anti-Greta” teen Naomi Seibt, told at least 10 staffers Friday – nearly half the organizer’s workforce – that they were being laid off. “Heartland is broke,” the organization’s events coordinator said in a text message seen by HuffPost, blaming the organization’s current leadership for mismanaging funds despite hitting nearly $6 million in fundraising in 2017. Heartland's former president left amid fundraising woes last summer, as the organization struggles to retain high profile past sponsors like ExxonMobil. But its support from the Mercer family, also a key funder of the Trump administration, has kept the organization relevant to denier politics in Washington." (HuffPost)

Weather and Climate Disasters are Increasing Across the USA. Here's an excerpt of a story I wrote for Medium: "...Several things can be true at once. More Americans are living in high-threat areas, close to bodies of water prone to overflowing. A denser, better-trained network of weather spotters is reporting weather extremes with greater specificity and confidence. And a warmer atmosphere is priming the pump, increasing the odds of rolling sevens. Weather-on-steroids sounds menacing, but it’s one way of describing the uptick in headline-grabbing weather and climate events. A warmer atmosphere isn’t initiating these storms, floods and fires. But once they get going, odds are they’ll be bigger, longer lasting, with more cost and disruption from a warmer, wetter sky above our heads. The extended outlook calls for building resilience: new methods, materials and warning technologies to better prepare consumers and businesses for more extremes, in an age of increasingly super-sized weather."

Graphic credit : USA Facts.

More Accurate Climate Change Model Reveals Bleaker Outlook on Electricity, Water Use. Purdue University News has the press release: "...By 2030, global warming alone could push Chicago to generate 12% more electricity per person each month of the summer. If the city generated any less electricity, it would be risking a power shortage that may require drastic measures to avoid rolling blackouts, according to projections from a model designed by Purdue University researchers. That estimated increase is larger than previous projections because it takes into account how consumers use electricity and water at the same time. The model also considers a wider range of climate features that affect this mixed use, such as humidity and wind speed, making predictions more accurate. Consumers use both electricity and water when running a dishwasher, heating water or landscaping. Cities also use water to generate electricity, and electricity to treat and distribute water..."

There's a New Label to Vet Brands' Climate Change Pledges. Can you walk the talk? The Verge reports: "A nonprofit organization is trying to give consumers an easy way to make sense of the flood of environmental pledges that companies are suddenly making, with a new product label. Kickstarter and Klean Kanteen are two of the 135 brands that have been “Climate Neutral Certified” by the nonprofit, Climate Neutral. To be carbon neutral, a company needs to essentially cancel out all its heat-trapping pollution. It might do this by investing in tree-planting efforts or emerging technologies that capture carbon dioxide. Purchasing those carbon offsets or credits, however, is no replacement for actually cutting down greenhouse gas emissions. And as bigger and bigger polluters, including Delta and BP, make their own pledges to become carbon neutral, there’s growing uncertainty over what it will take for a company to actually achieve those aims. Who will hold them accountable?..."

Image credit : Carbon Neutral.

Tropical Forests are Reaching Their Carbon Dioxide Limit. Here's the intro to a story at Bloomberg Green: "Humanity has pushed atmospheric carbon dioxide levels almost 50% higher than they were before industrialization. That dramatic number would be even higher without tropical forests, which have been absorbing as much as 17% of CO₂ emissions along the way. Unfortunately, rainforests can’t capture carbon like they used to. In a new study using 30 years of data from pristine Amazon and African tropical forests, researchers found the actual rate CO₂-reduction rate peaked a quarter-century ago. These rainforests absorbed about a third less CO₂ over the past decade than they did the 1990s, according to the study published in the journal Nature. That’s a difference of 21 billion metric tons—or roughly similar to a decade of fossil-fuel emissions from the U.K., Canada, Germany, and France combined..."