MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — People have been calling animal control in a North Carolina county to report sighting Bigfoot in a wooded area, but local officials assure them that what they're seeing isn't real.
The Davie County Animal Shelter posted to its Facebook page last week that callers were actually seeing an 8-foot-tall wooden statue resembling Bigfoot with eyes that appeared to glow at night.
The shelter said Monday that the statue is one of several carvings sitting on private property east of Statesville.
The shelter shared a photo of the carving and asked people driving on a nearby road at night to stop calling "to report seeing Bigfoot, Sasquatch or any other large creature."
