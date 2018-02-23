– Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, each an Olympic champion, had rarely raced against each other in any setting, let alone at the Olympics, the biggest stage in ski racing. But late Thursday afternoon, as an approaching snowstorm cast a shadow over her, Vonn stood in the start house for almost certainly the last time at the Winter Games with a chance to join Shiffrin on the podium — even, possibly, to grab the gold medal and push Shiffrin, sitting in second place, to the bronze.

In that instant, Vonn was leading the race, the women's Alpine combined. There were 52 gates and about 700 yards separating her from the finish line.

Vonn charged forward, but a dozen seconds later she was reeling. Struggling to regain her balance, she missed a gate. Vonn skidded to a stop at the side of the racecourse, her Olympic journey here, and likely forever, concluded, a torch passed.

At the bottom of the mountain, the surprise winner of the event, Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, celebrated her gold medal. Her two-run combined time of 2:20.90 was nearly a second better than Shiffrin, the pre-race favorite who seemed both happy and relieved to have earned a silver medal.

The outcome rewarded Shiffrin, who won the giant slalom last week, with her second medal of these Games. Shiffrin also won a gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Games, making her one of only four American Alpine racers to have won three or more Olympic medals. She has won her three Alpine Olympic medals at a younger age than anyone else in the group.

In the aftermath of Thursday's race, with the Pyeongchang Olympics entering its final weekend, Vonn and Shiffrin were each trying to take measure of their experience. Linked throughout the Games, they had entered with expectations as disparate as their strengths.

"To return to the Olympics was the biggest goal, and that's why I've had a smile on my face every day I've been in South Korea," said Vonn, who won a bronze medal in Wednesday's downhill.

Shiffrin came to Pyeongchang with a more ambitious goal: to win three or more events, a reasonable expectation since she was the clear favorite in two and a top contender in a third. She fell short. But on Thursday, Shiffrin said her greatest ambition was to prove that she was an elite racer in each of the five Alpine disciplines.

Bad weather disrupted Shiffrin's grandest plans from the beginning, postponing each of her first two races.

"It was like someone was playing a game of ping pong with my brain," she said of the postponements in the first week.

Neither Vonn nor Shiffrin was particularly interested in discussing the tacit, personal rivalry. After the race, they briefly hugged at the finish.

Vonn was focusing on her approach to what she repeatedly called her final Olympic race.

"I wanted to go out guns blazing, and I did," she said. "The last run came up short, but I knew it was going to take a miracle for me at that point."

Vonn did reflect on what the future might hold for Shiffrin.

"It's incredible what she's able to accomplish, and she's so young," Vonn said. "She could ski for another 10 years and have a lot more medals and a lot more World Cup wins."