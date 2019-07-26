RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities say they've been unable to locate nearly 720 kilograms of gold or the band of at least 10 people who stole it from Sao Paulo's main airport.
State police say the group first kidnapped the airport's cargo director and his family, holding them hostage to force his cooperation. They came to the airport Thursday in pickups painted to look like police vehicles and fled minutes later with gold worth more than $30 million.
Police said Friday they're trying to determine if it's the same group that robbed $5 million from another Sao Paulo airport last year.
Airport operator GRU Airport says the gold was destined for Toronto and New York.
