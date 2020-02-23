Worthington eighth-grader Hali Bullerman hit her feet in the high bar during her dismount from the uneven bars and landed face-first on the mat at the state gymnastics meet Saturday. The meet was delayed for more than 15 minutes while medical personnel attended to her.

Bullerman was taken off the mat immobilized on a stretcher. A family member said it was precautionary and that she had suffered no serious injury. She was taken to a nearby hospital for testing for a potential concussion.

All-state elite

Selected by the Minnesota Girls' Gymnastics Coaches Association:

Class 2A: Nadia Abid, Maple Grove; Anna Altermatt, Lake­ville North; Bella Frattalone, Mahtomedi; Rachel Steiner, Lakeville North; Grace Treanor, Wayzata.

Coach of the Year: Krysta DeLong, Edina

Class 1A: Jada Olsen, Perham; Jackson Hegg, Detroit Lakes; Alayna Schloeder, Rockford; Camryn Brinkman, Melrose; Taryn Sellner, Mankato West

Coach of the Year: Nikki Dilbert Collison, Big Lake