LENGBY, Minn. — A school bus crash in northwestern Minnesota resulted in no serious injuries.
Grand Rapids Public Schools says 22 students and one staff member were traveling to the Great Plains Youth Institute in Crookston on Monday when their bus was involved in a crash. Eleven students and the driver were taken to hospitals in Bagley and Fosston with minor injuries such as cuts and abrasions.
Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2, east of Lengby. He did not immediately have further details.
Another bus was sent to pick up the students to return them to Grand Rapids.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Eat & Drink
Gavin Kaysen is Best Chef Midwest at James Beard awards
Chef/owner of Spoon and Stable and Bellecour won at the "Oscars of the food world." He's the fifth Minnesota chef to win in the category.
Minneapolis
Recently ID'd remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor coming home to Minnesota
DNA from three siblings helped confirm the identity of the sailor from Mankato.
National
Ex-officer who killed Australian woman to appear in court
A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman last summer after she called 911 to report a possible assault is scheduled to appear in court.
Minneapolis
Cedar-Riverside complex to get $825K security upgrade
The HUD upgrade, announced before a crowd of residents, will include 17 new cameras, key fob and a security fence.
West Metro
Apartment roommate arrested in Bloomington woman's death
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a roommate in the Bloomington apartment they shared, authorities said Monday.Corrine L.…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.