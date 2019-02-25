A Minnesota judge says there will be no audio or video recording allowed during the trial of a former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Mohamed Noor is charged with murder in the July 2017 death of Damond, who was shot after she called police to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.
Several media outlets asked for permission to record the proceedings.
Minnesota does not allow recording of court proceedings unless both parties consent. In this case, prosecutors and defense attorneys objected to visual and audio coverage.
Noor is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a hearing on a range of issues in the case. His trial starts April 1 with jury selection.
