A 31-year-old Andover man who admitted to being drunk, speeding through a red light and killing another motorist has been sentenced to 180 days in jail and was spared being sent to prison.

Emmanuel Seekie's sentence Friday in Anoka County District Court also calls for him to speak 200 hours a year for the next 10 years about the dangers of drinking and driving to victim impact panels, schools, veteran's groups, and civic and religious organizations. He also is ordered to pay $4,700 in restitution.

Judge Karin McCarthy chose to stay a nearly six-year term that would have meant serving roughly two-thirds of that time in prison and 10 years' probation. Instead, he was given credit for the time in jail since his arrest and also sentenced to service 30 days in jail for each of the next six years.

Seekie pleaded guilty in April to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an Oct. 2, 2017, collision at the intersection of East River Road and 42nd Avenue NE. David L. Alfuth, of Minneapolis, died at the scene one day before his 61st birthday.

Witnesses said Alfuth was turning from westbound 42nd to southbound East River Road. Seekie was on northbound East River Road, ran the red light and hit Alfuth's Subaru.

One witness said Seekie "was traveling at a very high rate of speed" when he entered the intersection, the criminal complaint read. Other witnesses saw Seekie driving erratically shortly before the crash, sometimes on the wrong side of East River Road.

David L. Alfuth of Minneapolis

Officers located Seekie at the scene and detected a strong odor of alcohol from him, the criminal complaint read. His eyes were bloodshot and watery. He told police he had consumed one beer in the past hour.

Police efforts to assess Seekie's degree of intoxication at the scene proved difficult. He stopped cooperating during the field sobriety test, claiming he couldn't stand on one leg because of an unspecified handicap. When police attempted to give him a preliminary breath test, Seekie drew in a breath several times rather than exhaling into the device.

Alfuth grew up in northeast Minneapolis as one of seven siblings, his family said. He served in the Army for three years in the early 1980s and was stationed in Germany, she said.

He worked for many years as a tradesman in setup for indoor and outdoor shows and concerts.