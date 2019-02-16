HARTFORD, Conn. — There will be nobody buying peanuts or Cracker Jack at one minor league baseball stadium in Connecticut.

The Double-A Hartford Yard Goats say they are going peanut-free at the 6,000-seat Dunkin' Donuts Park to make the venue safer for people with nut allergies.

The Colorado Rockies affiliate says while many ballparks and sports venues have peanut-free sections and peanut-free games, the Yard Goats are the first to stop selling the snacks entirely.

The idea to go peanut-free arose after meetings with concerned parents of young fans with nut allergies.

Yard Goats President Tim Restall says the team is holding a contest to replace the "peanuts" and "crackerjacks" lyrics of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," which will be sung during the seventh-inning stretch.