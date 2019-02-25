ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the city.
A male entered the Wells Fargo bank shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, presented a note to the teller and demanded money.
The St. Cloud Times reports that the suspect indicated he had a weapon but didn't show one. He left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Expectations low as Trump looks for win in N. Korea summit
President Donald Trump will head into his second meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un having reframed what would make a successful summit, lowering expectations for Pyongyang's denuclearization while eager to declare a flashy victory to offset the political turmoil he faces at home.
National
The Latest: Buffett says economy improving at slower rate
The Latest on investor Warren Buffett's comments on a variety of topics (all times local):
National
Pence in Bogota to discuss ways to oust Venezuela's Maduro
The United States is planning new ways to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power and other means to provide assistance to the people of the economically devastated South American nation after a weekend effort failed to deliver aid.
National
Evers wants to freeze private voucher school enrollment
Gov. Tony Evers wants to cap enrollment in Wisconsin's private voucher school program, ending expansions that Republicans have enacted over the past eight years.
National
Trump goes after Spike Lee after Oscars speech
President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.