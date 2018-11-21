FISHER, Minn. — No one was hurt in a coal train derailment in northwestern Minnesota.
KFGO radio reports that 13 cars of a BNSF Railway train went off the tracks west of Crookston about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The train had 121 loads of coal and four locomotives.
Company spokeswoman Amy McBeth says trains are being rerouted as work continues to clear the cars and repair the tracks.
The cause of the derailment wasn't immediately determined.
