LAS VEGAS — Officials say no one was injured when an aircraft engine fire forced an aborted takeoff in Las Vegas of a JetBlue flight to Boston.
McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones said Monday the fire did not spread and no injuries were reported in the 11:30 a.m. Sunday incident involving JetBlue Flight 178.
Jones says the Airbus with 146 passengers and crew aboard returned safely to a passenger gate.
JetBlue said in a statement that a right engine fire suppression system activated, and Jones says airport firefighters responded.
Flight records show the rescheduled flight departed Las Vegas at 7:15 p.m. Pacific time and arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston at 3:10 a.m. Monday Eastern time.
