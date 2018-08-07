MUSKEGON, Mich. — A prosecutor says all remaining criminal cases against a Michigan man serving two life terms for killing a jogger and a gas station clerk have been dismissed.
A judge Tuesday granted Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson's motions to dismiss four remaining cases against 48-year-old Jeffrey Willis.
Willis was convicted last November of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of jogger Rebekah Bletsch in Muskegon County and in May for the 2013 kidnapping and murder of attendant Jessica Heeringa from a gas station in Norton Shores. Her body hasn't been found.
The Muskegon Chronical reports the dismissed cases include the attempted kidnapping of a teen and child pornography.
Hilson said he consulted with the teen kidnapping victim, and she agreed it was best not to try the case.
