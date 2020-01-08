I’m sure it’s my Texas upbringing, but I never trust a chili recipe that doesn’t pack some heat. Generally, I’m not as much of a purist about the dish as I once was. Moving to a plant-based diet will do that to you, especially when it comes to something as meat-heavy as a traditional chile con carne. Still, the dish needs to live up to its name: What’s chili without chiles?

I’ve made plenty of chilis in my day that start with whole dried peppers, but this version — like so many others — depends on ground and flaked versions for quickness and ease. Isa Chandra Moskowitz, author of “I Can Cook Vegan,” uses an appropriately heavy hand with those spices and others, giving this thick, hearty stew a backbone of strong flavors.

Protein comes from beans (naturally), and she throws in pearled barley for more nutrition and texture. For depth and tang: lime juice and a little beer! The result is something you’ll want in your repertoire of cold-weather comforts. If a bowl of this doesn’t warm you up, nothing will.