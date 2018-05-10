MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. is banning the news media from its annual shareholders meeting.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports the company is allowing only registered shareholders to attend the Thursday afternoon meeting at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

George V. Reis with GVR Investment Management Inc. says it's unusual for a publicly traded company to do that.

At previous Harley-Davidson meetings, some shareholders have asked tough questions about the company's performance and relations with the workforce. Union members also have shown up to express frustration over job cuts.

Harley-Davidson didn't explain its reasons, but a spokesman said the company is "not announcing anything new" at the meeting. The company said the media and the general public is allowed at a "Bike Night" event following the meeting.