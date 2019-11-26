On a patch of grass in a cemetery in North Olmsted, Ohio, a group of students last week commemorated two black families believed to be buried in unmarked plots.

They did not know the families. Nor were they related, as far as anyone knew. Instead, they discovered 12 graves as part of an eighth-grade project studying the town's overlooked black history.

Now, a gravestone on the plots reads: "No longer forgotten. May they rest in peace." The students wanted those buried — part of the Cousins and Peake families — to be remembered.

"We wanted to give voice to the people who history passed over," said Rafel Alshakergi, 14. "I was saddened by this. But I'm happy these people are finally getting some recognition."

In early 2019, Debbie Holecko, a social studies teacher, and Claudia Bestor, a language arts teacher, asked the eighth-grade class to explore groups underrepresented in the town's history. These included women, blacks and American Indians.

The Cleveland suburb was a stop on the Underground Railroad. John Grabowski, editor of the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History, said Cleveland was more liberal than other parts of the state when freed slaves and people of color settled there in the 1800s.

Alshakergi and a few classmates agreed to focus on early black settlers. Holecko said that she found a map from the 1930s of the Butternut Ridge Cemetery, which is about a mile from their school. On the map, the students noticed two side-by-side burial plots that held 12 unmarked graves.

"Occupied by colored people," read the description. Listed were two family names: Peake and Cousins.

There were no headstones or documentation besides the simple description. By contrast, the surrounding grave sites belonged to white settlers whose names were clearly identified on the map.

"This was eye-opening," Holecko said. "They were outraged. The students have a real sense of justice. And they didn't understand."

Holecko said she and the students could not find the Cousins family in records. But George Peake was the first black man to settle with his family in the Cleveland area, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History. A native of Maryland, he moved to Cleveland in 1809 and had four children, including Joseph, who Holecko said once lived in North Olmsted, according to historical records.

Grabowski said the fact that some people buried there were described by race but not by name suggested that they were not perceived as equals. "Even if people were abolitionists and antislavery, they still looked at African Americans as different," he said. "They were considered 'other.' "

Last May, the students met with Mayor Kevin Kennedy and voiced their complaint. "They asked, 'Why aren't people mentioned? Everyone wants to be remembered,' " Holecko said. "The mayor agreed. Then he asked them, 'What do you want to do about it?' "

They suggested putting up a sign on the graves and made an appointment with the commission overseeing landmarks to get it approved.

The teenagers, though, got a reprieve from city politics. In June, a local newspaper, West Life, ran an article about the project. Soon after, Holecko got a call from a company that wanted to donate a headstone.

"I was jumping up and down," she said. "The kids were really excited."

A week ago Monday, the students unveiled the gravestone, as reporters looked on. "In memory of the Peake & Cousins families," it reads. "Some of the first African Americans to settle in this area."

"They will never know that they got recognized," said Alshakergi. "But we know they are recognized. This is for future generations."