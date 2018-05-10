ALBORN, Minn. — Authorities say 17 rail cars carrying taconite iron ore pellets derailed in northeastern Minnesota. No injuries were reported and no roadways were blocked.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the Canadian National Railway cars went off the tracks in Alborn Township about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The release says the derailment was contained to railroad property and there was no further property damage.

Alborn Township is about 30 miles northwest of Duluth.