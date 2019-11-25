COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say they are investigating after shots were fired at a Colorado hospital and the shooter fled in a stolen vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Lt. James Sokolik says officers were called Monday to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs and surrounded the building.
He said the shooting happened on the hospital campus but would not say if it was inside or outside the hospital, which was briefly locked down.
A woman who answered the phone at the hospital referred questions to police.
No other information has been released.
